Ex-Soldier Shot and Killed Off Maxfield Avenue in Kingston

A man believed to be a former member of the Jamaica Defence Force was shot dead on Sunlight Street, off of Maxfield Avenue in Kingston 13, on Thursday morning.
He has been identified as Andre Stewart, 38, who resided in the ‘Zimbabwe’ section of the community.
According to reports, Stewart was working on his car when he was ambushed by armed men who shot him several times. He died later from his injuries.
According to police sources, members from Zimbabwe and Sunlight Street are engaged in an ongoing gang feud.
Investigations are ongoing.