Ex-San Antonio cop who gave ‘feces sandwich’ to a homeless man won’t get his job back

An ex-San Antonio cop accused of giving a homeless man a “feces sandwich” has been fired for the second time and won’t be reinstated to the force.

Matthew Luckhurst’s second termination by San Antonio Police Chief William McManus was upheld by an arbitrator, to the relief of the chief, NEWS4SA reported Friday.

The former officer allegedly put feces on bread that he then gave to a homeless man in 2016. Luckhurst was subsequently indefinitely suspended.

“This individual clearly has no business wearing an SAPD uniform, and it should never have been this hard to fire him,” City Manager Erik Walsh said, according to the outlet.

Claiming the incident with the homeless man occurred more than 180 days prior to his suspension, the officer appealed to an arbitrator and was successfully reinstated, thanks to a provision in the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Walsh noted that the provision afforded Luckhurst “more chances than he deserved” and makes it harder for McManus “to discipline officers who fail to live up to SAPD’s standards.”

The officer was suspended once more after intentionally neglecting to flush the toilet in the women’s restroom belonging to the downtown bike patrol. He then proceeded to spread a brown substance, akin to tapioca, on the toilet to resemble excrement.

The officer confessed that he took action in the restroom after a female officer requested it be kept clean.

“For both the department and the community, it was critically important that he not be allowed to have his job back,” McManus said, echoing Walsh’s concerns regarding the complications linked to the Collective Bargaining Agreement. “Justice was finally served in this case.”

Source: nydailynews