Ex-FIFA General Secretary found guilty in corruption trial

A Former high-ranking FIFA official Jerome Valcke was found guilty of a lesser charge of forging documents linked to World Cup broadcasting deals in Italy and Greece. He was acquitted of accepting bribes and criminal mismanagement while he was FIFA secretary-general from 2007-2015 convicted by a Swiss court on Friday, October 30, 2020, while the president of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, was acquitted.

Valcke was handed a 120-day suspended sentence and ordered to pay world football’s governing body €1.75 million ($2 million) in restitution.

Both Valcke and Al-Khelaifi were accused of a “corrupt agreement.”

The 60-year-old Valcke, was alleged to have sought the help of Al-Khelaifi, the chairman of BeIN Sports, to buy a luxury residence in Sardinia. At the time BeIN was in talks with FIFA over the extension of its media rights in North Africa and the Middle East for 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

Al-Khelaifi had been accused of inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.