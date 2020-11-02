Ex-FIFA General Secretary found guilty in corruption trial

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A Former high-ranking FIFA official Jerome Valcke was found guilty of a lesser charge of forging documents linked to World Cup broadcasting deals in Italy and Greece. He was acquitted of accepting bribes and criminal mismanagement while he was FIFA secretary-general from 2007-2015 convicted by a Swiss court on Friday, October 30, 2020, while the president of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, was acquitted.

Valcke was handed a 120-day suspended sentence and ordered to pay world football’s governing body €1.75 million ($2 million) in restitution.

Both Valcke and Al-Khelaifi were accused of a “corrupt agreement.”

The 60-year-old Valcke, was alleged to have sought the help of Al-Khelaifi, the chairman of BeIN Sports, to buy a luxury residence in Sardinia. At the time BeIN was in talks with FIFA over the extension of its media rights in North Africa and the Middle East for 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

Al-Khelaifi had been accused of inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....