Ex-Boyfriend Charged for the Killing of Jamaican Hairdresser

Last week we reported that on November 15th a 45-year-old Jamaican Hairdresser was killed in Antigua by her ex-boyfriend who is 10 years younger than her.

The police stated that Whyte was at a location when the 35 year old ex-boyfriend Shawn Mussington appeared and started attacking her, further reports claim that Shawn was hospitalized as a result of the incident however Whyte died on the spot due to a severe cut she got to her throat with a knife.

The latest report is that Mussington was released from the hospital and subsequently charged by the police for the murder and taken into lockup.

Simone’s friends in Antigua are putting on a fundraiser event to raise money to fly her body back to Jamaica for burial.

The mother of three kids, Simone Whyte migrated to Antigua and Barbuda 3 years ago.

The incident took place in the capital St. John on November 15th and is the 9th murder since 2020 on the island.