Eve & Trina set for upcoming VERZUZ Battle

The next two VERZUZ battles are set.

Eve and Trina are set for a showdown on June 16, while Soulja Boy and Bow Wow’s VERZUZ takes place on June 26.

VERZUZ, which was acquired by Triller this year, has featured recent face-offs between the series’ founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, plus Method Man and Redman, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah, and a Steve Harvey-hosted special featuring the Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire.

In February, D’Angelo got his own VERZUZ special featuring multiple cameos.

Eve recently reissued her album Scorpion.

