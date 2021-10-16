Eve expecting first Child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper and TV Host Eve has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Maximillion Cooper.

Eve showed off her growing baby bump in an Instagram post Friday, writing: “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000? “We finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

Eve and Maximillion got married back in 2014 after four years of dating.

This will be the couple’s first child together, however, the British entrepreneur has four other children from a previous relationship.

Eve said the COVID-19 pandemic allowed her and her husband to spend more time getting to know each other “in a different way, a beautiful way”.