European Athletics President Hansen Dies at Age 74, the president of European Athletics and longtime organiszer of the Bislette Games in Norway has died on Saturday, June 2020 at the age of 74 after failing a recover from the stroke that he suffered on March 15, 2020.

Hansen, born in May 1946, grew up in Bygdøy, a peninsula to the west of Oslo. He took part in many sports during his youth and at the age of 17 he formed an ice hockey club.

After graduating from university with a degree in mathematics, he qualified as a track and field referee and later became the host of a sports programme at a local radio station. He also embarked on his sports administration career, starting out as a member of the Norwegian Athletics Federation Junior Committee between 1968 and 1972.

On the eve of the 1972 Bislett Games, the meeting organiser was injured by a stray javelin. Hansen, who by that point had made his mark as a referee, was asked to stand in, and he continued to work as an assistant to the organiser for several years.

Hansen spent 24 years as director of the Bislett meet in the Norwegian capital, Oslo often a venue for distance-running world records and 12 as president of Norway’s track and field federation. He was elected president of the sport’s European governing body in 2015 and got re-elected last year.

At European Athletics, he was an ally of World Athletics president Sebastian Coe and a critic of the doping scandals which have tarnished the sport. He helped to introduce the “I Run Clean” anti-doping education program to European Athletics and made personal contact with athletics officials to ensure that leaders, coaches and practitioners followed the upgraded guidelines.

After serving as president of Euro Meetings from 1998 to 2006, Hansen was elected vice president of European Athletics from 2007 to 2011 and was then elected president in 2015. He had been a World Athletics Council Member since 2015.

During his tenure as president of European Athletics, Hansen never shied away from new ideas. The 2018 European Championships in Berlin, meanwhile, was a resounding success.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe paid tribute to Hansen.

Today I have lost one of my closest friends,” said Coe. “We have known each other for 43 years. Sven gave me my first big international break in athletics at the Bislett Games in Oslo and provided me with the platform for two of my three world records in 41 days back in 1979. He was in the vanguard of globalising our sport and, along with Andreas Brugger in Zurich and Wilfred Meert in Brussels was one of the three game-changers in our sport. He brought a professionalism to our one-day meetings that are still the template today and crucially he had the political savvy to be able to do that and navigate the sport from an amateur era into becoming an open sport and then a professional sport when there was a real risk that fault lines between East and West Europe could have split the sport apart. But his loss today, alongside his much-loved family will be felt most acutely by generations of athletes whose aspirations he helped fulfill. Our deepest sympathies go to his family and the European Athletics family who today lost their hugely popular and effective president.”