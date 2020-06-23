Etana’s Album “Gemini” is Filled with Nothing but Positive Feedback

GRAMMY-nominated Reggae Phenom Etana released her highly anticipated “Gemini” LP Friday, which debuted off Complex and was met with high acclaim from social media. The vibrancy of her soul and the colorful discography was the perfect gift for music lovers on Juneteeth, which celebrated African American freedom worldwide.

“Etana did the ting again! The Album rocks like mawe.” – Etana

Headed by lead and hit singles “Bubble” and “Truly,” Etana tells stories of love with her latest project that prompted feelings of pure bliss in listeners. Gemini focuses on emotions, touches on self-care, and explores relationships, in particular staying together, combined as a twelve-track ode to love in a variety of expressions. The past couple of months, the Jamaican singer and her team Zojak World Wide were preparing for an extensive rollout to ensure success for “Gemini.”

“Long nights of planning and execution behind the scenes showed today as the album has gotten much acclaim,” Etana said with joy. “All the hard work the past few months has paid off, and I hope it continues. The current revolution in Black Lives Matter, I want my album to help bring happiness to the protesters and people around the earth looking for reasons to smile more!”

With the official “Gemini” horoscope season about the shift in Cancer, it’s not too late to turn your favorite streaming platform on and give the album a listen. Etana has dropped an LP for the ages and one that is needed to bring more love during tough times in the world.