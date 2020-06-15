Etana Drops ‘Bubble’ To Spread The Love During COVID-19

Reggae artiste and Grammy nominee Etana continues to Spread the Love during Covid-19 with the release of her song Bubble.

The Strong One says this one goes out to the lovers around the world who are affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The new track Bubble was released on May 29th of this year and is set to feature on her upcoming Gemini album. Etana says she has received a lot of positive feedback since the release of single and hopes it will do well with her fans.

“I just put out the music, my fans just take it wherever they take it and that is usually far and wide. I create the music to the best of my ability and try to outdo what I have done before, production-wise,” said Etana in an interview with Loop News.

The Gemini Album is set to be released this summer and will have a variety of songs for a variety of audiences and occasions. “I think it’s the better thing to do when you have the power of the mic so that a child doesn’t have to run and turn off the radio real quick before mommy comes, or a father or mother can play it in the car and not be embarrassed in front of the kids”

The I Rise singer says the album will feature songs about love, self-harm, depression, and commentary ballads to enlighten the family. “Gemini will have something for everybody. It’s a lot of love songs on there as everybody is quarantined anyway, so I figure a lot of babies are going to come out of quarantine and this will encourage people to get together.” Etana being a mother of 3, says the type of music she produces is vital to her because of her family life.

The singer has been quite busy since last year, ending her year-long world tour in December 2019 and recently completing her Spread the Love World Tour, which started in January with shows in New Zealand, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Source: Dancehallmag