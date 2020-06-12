Etana Calls for Musicians to Use Their Gifts For Unity and Solidarity

Blessed with the unique and unusual gift of curating music that attracts people of different cultures and customs, Etana always had the gift of bonding people together with her sound. However, what separates her from others is her compassion and soul for human life. Recently, the world has been in an uproar for the killings of innocent black people including Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and more, a need for influencers and celebrities to use their platform to enact change is needed now more than ever. Etana calls for her fellow musicians to use their platform as a tool to lead the charge for Black Lives Matter and create equality among all people.

The power music has in inspiring change is deeply rooted in the history of our most exceptional icons such as Bob Marley, Michael Jackson, Tupac Shakur, Marvin Gaye, Beyonce’, and so many more amazing artists. I feel like we have to stand up for what’s right and be with the people in this fight of racial equality. As a black woman, I’m tired of my sisters being treated like animals. I want my black brothers to sleep peacefully and our children to grow up in a world where they can be children without fear. – Etana

With every revolution, new stars are born, and with every cause, new icons are made. Not the ones who follow the trends for the sake of popularity but the ones who do what’s right in their hearts and for the people indeed leave a legacy that will last forever. Acts like the late Prince and Nipsey Hussle built a legacy not only great music but standing up against social injustices, a system that’s not supportive of black people. Etana has joined their ranks and encourages more of her colleagues to join her.

Check out her new single Bubbl:

https://soundcloud.com/etana-1/etana-bubble