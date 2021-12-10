Estate of Toots Hibbert Reaches Amicable Settlement With His Former Backing Band

The estate of the legendary Reggae singer Frederick “Toots” Hibbert recently reached an out of court settlement with the members of his former backing band over the use of the Maytals name.

A cease desist letter was sent to the musicians on the 15th of July by the California-based law firm Isaacman, Kaufman, Painter, Lowy and Zucker which represents the Toots Hibbert estate.

After several rounds of negotiations, the matter was resolved on the 8th of December which incidentally is the same day that Toots would have celebrated his 79th birthday if he was alive.

Under this settlement, the Toots Hibbert Estate retains full ownership of the Maytals name and trademark.

“We are happy that we were able to reach an amicable agreement with the members of my father’s former backing band over the use of the Maytals name. The Maytals name belonged to my father and since he’s no longer here physically it now belongs to his estate,” said his daughter Leba Hibbert.

Miss Hibbert also said now that a settlement has been reached between both parties her family is moving forward with plans to keep her father’s legacy alive.

“We plan to do all that we can to honor my father’s name and to keep his legacy alive. We don’t want to say too much right now but we’ll make an official announcement very soon,” she said.

Toots Hibbert began touring in the 1970s. His landmark album Funky Kingston is rated one as of the greatest albums of all time.

Toots & the Maytals has won the Grammy Awards for Best Reggae Album twice. He won it in 2005 with an album titled True Love and in 2021 with Go To Be Tough.

The legendary Reggae icon passed away at the age of 77 on the 11th of September last year at the University of The West Indies Hospital, in Kingston.