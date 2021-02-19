‘Esco’  the Taxi Operator Charged with Armed Robbery in St James

The St James police are reporting that 29-year-old Dean Douglas, otherwise called ‘Esco’, a taxi operator of Lilliput, St James, has been charged following an incident in Ironshore, Montego Bay, in the parish on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Douglas has since been charged with Robbery with Aggravation, Shooting with Intent, Illegal possession of Firearm, and Burglary and Larceny.

Reports from the police are that about 6:30 pm, Douglas transported a man to a location in Montego Bay, to purchase a dog.

While on their way to the dog owner’s home, Douglas stopped along the roadway like, alighted from the car, and told the man that he wanted to urinate.

Douglas then went to the back of the car and proceeded to open the trunk, where it is believed that he immediately put on a mask, brandished a handgun, and held the man at gunpoint.

The masked robber ordered the victim to empty his pocket and also that he should run, which he did. While running, the victim said the masked gunman opened fire at him, but he managed to escape. When he got home later that day, he discovered that his house was broken into, and that two television sets, a black iPhone, and cash, all valued at $473,000 were stolen.

A report was made to the police, and following a series of Investigation, Douglas who had fled the community, was apprehended during an operation carried out in Krall, Clarendon, on Wednesday, February 17.