Escapee Turns Himself In-Jubani Dyer

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

One of the prisoners, who escaped from the May Pen Lock-Up Thursday, April 30 has been recaptured.

He is 25-year-old Jubani Dyer of Denbigh, Clarendon who was in custody for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

The Police are urging the other escapees to turn themselves in and are reminding family members, residents and associates, that it is an offense to harbour criminals.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these escapees is being asked to contact the May Pen Criminal Investigation Branch at 876-832-2077, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....