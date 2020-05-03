Escapee Turns Himself In-Jubani Dyer

One of the prisoners, who escaped from the May Pen Lock-Up Thursday, April 30 has been recaptured.

He is 25-year-old Jubani Dyer of Denbigh, Clarendon who was in custody for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

The Police are urging the other escapees to turn themselves in and are reminding family members, residents and associates, that it is an offense to harbour criminals.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these escapees is being asked to contact the May Pen Criminal Investigation Branch at 876-832-2077, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.