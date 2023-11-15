Escalation of Bomb Threat Incidents Across Jamaica

–In recent days, Jamaica has witnessed an alarming escalation in bomb threat
incidents, which has significantly contributed to panic and instability. The Jamaica Constabulary
Force (JCF) is currently investigating whether this continuing series of threats is a coordinated
attempt to disturb the social order and create chaos in the country.
While we have made an arrest and charged one individual with Causing Public Mischief, our
investigations continue in order to establish whether this person is connected to the other bomb
threat hoaxes that have occurred since last week. The JCF, in collaboration with our local and
international law enforcement partners, is diligently pursuing all leads to apprehend and charge
the perpetrators involved in these malicious acts.
We wish to state that those found responsible for these bomb threats will face serious legal
consequences. In addition to Public Mischief charges, they may also be subject to charges under
the Cyber Crimes Act and Terrorism Prevention Act. These are grave offenses with severe
penalties, reflecting the seriousness with which we view these acts.
The JCF has the capability and determination to pursue these investigations to their conclusion.
We are committed to maintaining public safety and order, and we will not tolerate actions that aim
to disrupt the peace and security of our nation. We will continue to bring to bring to bear all the
human and technological resources at our disposal, to ensure that those who are responsible are
brought to justice.
We once again urge all individuals to refrain from participating in or propagating such hoaxes.
These actions are not merely pranks; they are serious crimes with real-world consequences. We
appeal to the public to report any suspicious activity and to support the JCF in our efforts to
safeguard our communities. Persons may call Police Emergency at 119, Crime Stop at 311, and
the NIB Tip Line at 811.
The JCF appreciates the public’s ongoing support and understanding as we address these
challenges. Together, we can ensure the safety and security of all Jamaicans.