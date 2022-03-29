Errol Flynn Missing, from St Thomas

Thirty-year-old Errol Flynn, unemployed of Swamp Road, Port Morant, St. Thomas has been missing since Sunday, March 27.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall. He was last seen in a red cap, red & blue shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Reports are that Flynn was last seen on Marine Close in East Prospect, St. Thomas about 7:25a.m., and has not been heard from since. He was driving a grey Nissan motor car.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Errol Flynn is being asked to contact the Port Morant Police at (876) 982-8220, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.