EOJ ready for Special Services voting Monday

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says it is ready for the voting of Election Day

Workers and members of the police and military forces to cast their vote on Monday, August

31

The EOJ says staff and polling station material are in place for voting to take place

from 8:00a.m. to 4:00p.m., at 215 designated locations.

The EOJ said preparations have been made to accommodate voting for the 46,777 special

services electors ahead of the September 3 General Election. This group comprises 11,512

police officers, 4,181 soldiers and 31,084 Election Day Workers.

Election Day Workers, military and police personnel who do not vote on Monday, August 31

will not be able to do so on September 3. This is because their names have been extracted

from the Voters’ List to accommodate the August 31 voting, and therefore will not be on the

civilian list used on September 3.

The EOJ has set up 215 designated locations to facilitate voting on the day. The locations and

polling stations have been allocated as follows:

· 8 polling locations (32 polling stations) for military voting;

· 21 polling locations (78 polling stations) for the police; and

· 186 polling locations (267 polling stations) for Election Day Workers.

Police and military personnel have been assigned to vote at the voting location closest to

where they are based or stationed. The ballots will later be sorted and transferred to the

respective Returning Officers to be counted on September 3.

The EOJ worked closely with the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence

Force to ensure that the lists for the police and military electors were prepared in time.

Election Day Workers have been notified of their voting day through phone calls, text

messages, and via the media.

Election Day Workers, police and military electors are being reminded to wear a mask

covering their nose and mouth to the polling station and to follow the instructions of

electoral officials regarding COVID-19 safety protocols.