EOJ Preparing for By-Election in South East Clarendon

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, Clarendon (McKoy’s News): Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown says that the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is currently making preparations for the by-election that has been declared for the constituency of South East Clarendon.

Speaking on a radio interview on Wednesday afternoon, February 5, Brown indicated that the EOJ will still be in a state of preparedness for the poll, even though the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) refuse to contest the by-election.

We are in a preparation mode for any eventualities, and we won’t know until the day of nomination. So we will continue preparations until the day of nomination,” said Brown in relation to whether there will actually be polling on the by-election day, March 2.

Brown also added that the situation will be different should only one candidate be nominated, as that person would be named the winner and anything can prevent the need for an election.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement on Wednesday, February 5, that people will go to the polls for By-Election on March 2 for the seat, which is now vacant, due to the resignation of veteran Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Rudyard ‘Ruddy’ Spencer on Tuesday, February 4.

Next week Wednesday, February 12, will be nomination day.

Julian Robinson, the PNP’s General Secretary, said the party will not be participating in the by-election, but instead, will be concentrating on the upcoming General Elections, which are constitutionally due by February of next year.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
EOJ Preparing for By-Election in South East Clarendon
EOJ Preparing for By-Election in South East Clarendon
Son of St James Man Found Murdered in Trelawny, with Rapist Tag on His Back, Among Four Persons Charged with His Death
Son of St James Man Found Murdered in Trelawny, with Rapist Tag on His Back, Among Four Persons Charged with His Death
Three Suspect Taken into Custody in Connection with Murder of St James Man Found in Trelawny, with Rapist Tag on his Back
Three Suspect Taken into Custody in Connection with Murder of St James Man Found in Trelawny, with Rapist Tag on his Back
Security Guard and Gunmen Trade Bullets During Supermarket Robbery, in Westmoreland
Security Guard and Gunmen Trade Bullets During Supermarket Robbery, in Westmoreland
NICKI MINAJ, MEEK MILL REIGNITE BEEF … Both Make Outrageous Allegations!!!
NICKI MINAJ, MEEK MILL REIGNITE BEEF … Both Make Outrageous Allegations!!!
Chris Brown Says Incarcerated Dancehall Icon Vybz Kartel Is “Immortal”
Chris Brown Says Incarcerated Dancehall Icon Vybz Kartel Is “Immortal”
Divinchi A Just Suh Mi Tan
Divinchi A Just Suh Mi Tan
Prime Minister Declares By-Election For South East Clarendon on March 2
Prime Minister Declares By-Election For South East Clarendon on March 2
Shelley-Ann, Asafa, Tajay Gayle to run 60M at MILO Western Relays
Shelley-Ann, Asafa, Tajay Gayle to run 60M at MILO Western Relays
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....