EOJ Preparing for By-Election in South East Clarendon

Latest Jamaica News, Clarendon (McKoy’s News): Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown says that the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is currently making preparations for the by-election that has been declared for the constituency of South East Clarendon.

Speaking on a radio interview on Wednesday afternoon, February 5, Brown indicated that the EOJ will still be in a state of preparedness for the poll, even though the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) refuse to contest the by-election.

“We are in a preparation mode for any eventualities, and we won’t know until the day of nomination. So we will continue preparations until the day of nomination,” said Brown in relation to whether there will actually be polling on the by-election day, March 2.

Brown also added that the situation will be different should only one candidate be nominated, as that person would be named the winner and anything can prevent the need for an election.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement on Wednesday, February 5, that people will go to the polls for By-Election on March 2 for the seat, which is now vacant, due to the resignation of veteran Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Rudyard ‘Ruddy’ Spencer on Tuesday, February 4.

Next week Wednesday, February 12, will be nomination day.

Julian Robinson, the PNP’s General Secretary, said the party will not be participating in the by-election, but instead, will be concentrating on the upcoming General Elections, which are constitutionally due by February of next year.