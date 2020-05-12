EOJ helping with IDs 

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says in an effort to assist recipients of the Government of Jamaica’s CARE grant, it will be processing ‘Letters of Identity’’ free of cost for electors on the current Voters’ List whose Voter ID card has been lost or stolen.

Effective Wednesday, May 13, electors may visit their EOJ Constituency Office or the Head Office at 43 Duke Street in Kingston between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm to request the temporary identification letter.

Electors who registered up to September 2019 (i.e. electors who are on the November 2019 Voters’ List) and have not yet collected their ID card may do so at the EOJ Constituency Office where they are registered.

This is the only service the EOJ is currently offering to the public, until further notice.