Entertainment Practitioners urged to sign on to E-Registry

Entertainment Minister, Olivia Grange, is encouraging all members of the entertainment fraternity to sign on to the National Registry of Entertainment Practitioners (e-Registry).

The e-Registry is a single repository of information on culture and creative practitioners.

When fully operational it will act as a central portal for listing Jamaican entertainment service providers and companies including their key profile and contact information.

In addition to authenticating the legitimacy of practitioners, it provides them with access to benefits relating to their tools of trade.

All practitioners within the cultural and creative industries covering film, fashion, dance, music, visual and the performing arts are welcome to register.

Minister Grange noted that these facilities are available for individual entertainment practitioners as well as entertainment companies.