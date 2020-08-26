Entertainers Tested ‘Negative’ for COVID-19 Following Backlash

A number of dancehall artistes have confirmed that they’ve tested negative for COVID-19.

This, following a birthday party hosted by Dancehall veteran Beenie Man at the weekend.

Beenie Man faced criticisms for staging a party which went against the protocols established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The criticisms came after it was revealed by Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton on Monday night, that Jamaican Sprint King Usain Bolt had tested positive for the virus, after hosting his birthday party on Friday.

Entertainers Konshens, Kemar Highcon and Popcaan who attended Beenie Man’s event, revealed via their Instagram accounts that they were tested negative for the virus.

Konshens posted a photo of his negative results to his Instagram account with the caption; “Ppl saw me going in an coming out suh mi jus a show dis b4 u guh hear seh….. . Dem bad. Soon delete.”

Posing for a pic, while wearing an ‘Unruly’ branded mask, dancehall artiste, Popcaan declared that he is coronavirus free. However, he did not post an image of the result.

Meanwhile, Christopher Martin who also attended Usain Bolt’s party is said to be in isolation while he awaits his coronavirus test result.