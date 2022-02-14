Entertainer ‘Shakka Dax’ Dies in St Mary Car Crash

Entertainer 'Shakka Dax' Dies in St Mary Car Crash
Upcoming dance hall artist ‘Shakka Dax’ died from injuries he received in a motor vehicle accident along the Oracabessa main road in St Mary, on Thursday, February 10.
The 26-year-old entertainer whose real name is Jomarie Jones was a member of the unstoppable crew, which is managed by popular dance hall artist Charly Blacks.
It is reported that at about 3:15 pm, the entertainer and other persons were traveling in a Toyota Corolla motor car, which collided in a minibus.
Jones and five other persons suffered injuries and were rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, and the other victims treated and admitted.

