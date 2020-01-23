Entertainer gone missing in Clarendon

Entertainer gone missing in Clarendon
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Thirty-seven-year-old Peter Porter, otherwise called ‘Praj-X’, an entertainer of Ballards River in Clarendon, has been missing since Monday, January 20.

He is of brown complexion, slim build, and is about 173 centimetres (five feet eight inches) tall.

Reports from the Chapelton police are that about 3pm, Porter was last seen at home wearing a yellow shirt, grey pants and a pair of black and blue slippers.

He has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Peter Porter is being asked to contact the Chapelton police at 876-987-2244, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Montego Bay Call Centre Worker Found Dead in Rest Room
Montego Bay Call Centre Worker Found Dead in Rest Room
Entertainer gone missing in Clarendon
Entertainer gone missing in Clarendon
Man Stabbed to Death after Beating Ex-Girlfriend in Cambridge, St James
Man Stabbed to Death after Beating Ex-Girlfriend in Cambridge, St James
Video: Major Flooding in Montego Bay
Video: Major Flooding in Montego Bay
New Ventures for “The Boogie Man”
New Ventures for “The Boogie Man”
Matthew Grant – Top Performer in Sandals Foundation Junior Golf Series
Matthew Grant – Top Performer in Sandals Foundation Junior Golf Series
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Now Brand Ambassador for Visa
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Now Brand Ambassador for Visa
18-year-old August Town Youth “Drop-Out” after Being Shot Nine Times
18-year-old August Town Youth “Drop-Out” after Being Shot Nine Times
Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend Doesn’t Know I’m Already Married
Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend Doesn’t Know I’m Already Married

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....