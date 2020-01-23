Entertainer gone missing in Clarendon

Thirty-seven-year-old Peter Porter, otherwise called ‘Praj-X’, an entertainer of Ballards River in Clarendon, has been missing since Monday, January 20.

He is of brown complexion, slim build, and is about 173 centimetres (five feet eight inches) tall.

Reports from the Chapelton police are that about 3pm, Porter was last seen at home wearing a yellow shirt, grey pants and a pair of black and blue slippers.

He has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Peter Porter is being asked to contact the Chapelton police at 876-987-2244, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.