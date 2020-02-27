Entertainer Charged after Hitting Down a Woman with his Car  

Crime: Police Charged A Westmoreland Man For Killing
St Catherine, Jamaica— A Forty-eight-year-old entertainer was arrested and charged on Tuesday with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He is identified as Orville Dennis of Terminal Road in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

The police reports are that about 10:30 pm on Thursday, January 16, Dennis and a woman had a heated exchange in the area when he used his motor car to run over her.

She was found suffering from a broken leg and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Dennis was picked up by the police, taken into custody and subsequently charged.

He is booked for the Old Harbour Court House on Friday, March 27.

 

News Reporter: Marc Lodge

