Entertainer A’mari Charged for Breaching COVID-19 Orders, Using Indecent Language

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The St James police have charged entertainer Veneice Fung-Chung, otherwise called ‘A’mari’ or ‘DJ Mona Lisa’ for Breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Order (COVID-19 Order) and for using Indecent Language. Miss Fung-Chung, who was closely associated with a Jamaican entertainer, is of Kimberley Boulevard, North Lauderdale, Florida in the United States of America.

Fung-Chung was charged after she was found in breach of a self-quarantine order when she was seen at several places following her arrival in the island. She was also charged for using indecent language after she allegedly used expletives while speaking to the Police during an interview.

Fung-Chung is scheduled to appear before the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday, August 12.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

 

 

 

 

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....