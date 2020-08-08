Entertainer A’mari Charged for Breaching COVID-19 Orders, Using Indecent Language

The St James police have charged entertainer Veneice Fung-Chung, otherwise called ‘A’mari’ or ‘DJ Mona Lisa’ for Breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Order (COVID-19 Order) and for using Indecent Language. Miss Fung-Chung, who was closely associated with a Jamaican entertainer, is of Kimberley Boulevard, North Lauderdale, Florida in the United States of America.

Fung-Chung was charged after she was found in breach of a self-quarantine order when she was seen at several places following her arrival in the island. She was also charged for using indecent language after she allegedly used expletives while speaking to the Police during an interview.

Fung-Chung is scheduled to appear before the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday, August 12.