Enraged patron shoots innocent man in MoBay fast food

Police are investigating the shooting of a man, inside a fast food store in Westgate Shopping Centre, Montego Bay, by an enraged man.

The shooter had earlier been involved in an altercation with a security guard at another store on the plaza. The guard reportedly told the man to go through the COVID-19 prevention protocols but he refused and attacked the guard who repelled the attack, hitting hit him several times.

The man went away and returned with a gun and immediately opened fire at the guard. One of the bullets hit a patron at the Burger King store. He has been admitted to hospital.

The gunman escaped.

The security guard was not hurt.