English National Murdered in Manchester

English National Murdered: Forty-eight-year-old Michael Brown, labourer of Mike Town district Waterford in England, and Mandeville, Manchester, was shot and killed by unknown assailants at his home in Mandeville on Thursday, January 19.
Reports by the Mandeville police are that about 12:20am, residents alerted the police after gunshots were heard coming from a section of the community.
On arrival of the lawmen, Brown was discovered lying in a pool of blood inside an unfinished section of the house, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The scene was processed and upon arrival, the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.