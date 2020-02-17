English Based Senior Recycler Killed in Trelawny Crash

Latest Jamaica News, Trelawny (McKoy’s News): Senior Recycler Killed – The Trelawny police are reporting the death of an English based Senior Recycler, who died from injuries he sustained after he was mowed down by a motorist along a section of Wait-A-Bit main road, in the parish on Friday afternoon, February 14.

The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old Denzil Keldo, Senior Recycler of 199 Walnut Road, London, England, and Joe Hut District in Trelawny.

Reports by the police are that at about 9:00 p.m., on Friday, Keldo was attempting to cross a section of the Wait-A-Bit main road, in the vicinity of the Wait-A-Bit Christ Apostolic Church.

Keldo reportedly walked across the path of a grey Honda Stream motor vehicle being driven by 31-year-old Carlton Coley, the technician also of Wait-A-Bit, and was mowed down.

He sustained severe head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.