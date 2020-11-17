England v Iceland: Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling out of Nations League match

Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling will miss England’s Nations League match against Iceland at Wembley on Wednesday because of injury.

Liverpool captain Henderson was replaced at half-time in England’s 2-0 defeat by Belgium on Sunday after feeling tightness in his leg.

Manchester City forward Sterling missed the match with a calf issue.

Both players will return to their clubs for further assessment before the Premier League resumes this weekend.

Manchester City are at Tottenham on Saturday, November 21, while Liverpool host Leicester on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

England manager Gareth Southgate will prepare for Wednesday’s match with a 22-man squad.

The Three Lions are unable to qualify for next October’s Nations League finals following their loss to Belgium in Leuven.

