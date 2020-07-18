England to allow Indoor Concerts beginning August 1

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that indoor concerts and performances will begin in England as early as August 1.

The plan marks phase four of England’s five-stage reopening strategy for live events. Social distancing will be enforced at the indoor performances.

According to an official announcement, performers, audience members, and venues “will be expected to maintain social distancing at all times,” and reduced capacity, deep cleaning requirements, and staggered sets may also be enforced.

Certain venues, including the London Symphony Orchestra at St. Luke’s London, will be used as pilot venues to conduct socially-distanced concerts to inform future venue guidelines.

The current reopening strategy for venues applies only to England, and not the rest of the UK.

Earlier this month, the UK government announced a stimulus package of £1.57 billion ( that will be allocated toward theaters, galleries, museums, and cultural venues that have suffered financial stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.