England beats Sunshine Girls 55-45 to take 1-0 lead in three-Test series

England beats Sunshine Girls 55-45 to take 1-0 lead in three-Test series
England beats Sunshine Girls 55-45 to take 1-0 lead in three-Test series

England’s Vitality Roses took a 1-0 lead in their three-Test series against Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls with a 55-45 victory at the Copper Box Arena in London on Sunday.

Instantly, Jamaica settled into their aerial attacking style well. In defence, they looked hungry to win the ball and as a unit, Kadie-Ann Dehaney and Shamera Sterling caused real issues for England’s shooters.

Jamaica lead 26-25 at the end of the first quarter and half-time, respectively break, the introduction of Eleanor Cardwell changed England’s dynamic in attack, while the work of Layla Guscoth, Beth Cobden, and the returning Eboni Usoro-Brown paid dividends in defence.

England went into the contest having lost four of their last five encounters with Jamaica, however, with next year’s Commonwealth Games quickly coming into sight, they were ready to test themselves against the Sunshine Girls once again.

The second and third Tests will take place on December 4 and 5 at the Motorpoint Arena.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com