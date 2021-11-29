England beats Sunshine Girls 55-45 to take 1-0 lead in three-Test series

England’s Vitality Roses took a 1-0 lead in their three-Test series against Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls with a 55-45 victory at the Copper Box Arena in London on Sunday.

Instantly, Jamaica settled into their aerial attacking style well. In defence, they looked hungry to win the ball and as a unit, Kadie-Ann Dehaney and Shamera Sterling caused real issues for England’s shooters.

Jamaica lead 26-25 at the end of the first quarter and half-time, respectively break, the introduction of Eleanor Cardwell changed England’s dynamic in attack, while the work of Layla Guscoth, Beth Cobden, and the returning Eboni Usoro-Brown paid dividends in defence.

England went into the contest having lost four of their last five encounters with Jamaica, however, with next year’s Commonwealth Games quickly coming into sight, they were ready to test themselves against the Sunshine Girls once again.

The second and third Tests will take place on December 4 and 5 at the Motorpoint Arena.