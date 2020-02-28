Energy Minister Says More Focus Should Be Placed On Theft Of Electricity

Jamaica News: Minister of Science, Energy and Technology (MSET), Hon. Fayval Williams, says more focus needs to be placed on the theft of electricity in the country.

“For us in Jamaica, it is not just about energy efficiency, although that is just as important. We have another problem that we really need to solve and that is the amount of electricity that gets used but not paid for,” she said.

Mrs. Williams was taking part in a panel discussion at the fourth Energy and Climate Partnership of the Americas (ECPA) Ministerial Meeting, which was held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Thursday (February 27).

“It’s a high percentage – about 18 per cent …. so in talking about energy efficiency I know that there is a portion of the population for whom that is very relevant, but for a segment, we have to solve this other problem first,” the Minister indicated.

Mrs. Williams said she would welcome a partnership with the World Bank to establish a programme that will be attractive to persons in that segment of the society.

“It is so that we can move them to becoming the kinds of consumers that we want, to get them paying for the product, and then to begin to get them to think about all the efficiency measures that they can bring to bear on their consumption,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Minister emphasised that the development of effective energy efficiency policies must take into account behavioural changes, in order to generate multiple benefits, such as the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, increased energy security, and lower energy bills in the residential, industrial and service sectors.

For his part, Senior Energy Specialist, South Asia, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Middle East Region, World Bank, Ashok Sarkar, noted that energy efficiency presents opportunities, as it is an attractive resource.

He added that energy efficiency projects also create jobs globally. “The jobs may be different, [the] skillsets are different, but the number of jobs are a lot more,” he said.

The Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade are jointly hosting the event.

More than 30 Energy Ministers from across the region are participating in the meeting, along with other key stakeholders.

The panel discussion, which was hosted jointly with the World Bank and MSET, was held under the theme ‘Unlocking energy efficiency potential in Latin America and the Caribbean: Role of behaviour change and benefits and opportunities for energy efficiency harmonisation’.

The two-day meeting, which is being held under the theme ‘Energy resilience and investment opportunities’, concludes on Friday (February 28).

Source: JIS News