End Of The Road For Nakuru’s Notorious ‘Confirm’ Mpesa Fraudster

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested Nakuru’s notorious Mpesa fraudster for obtaining over Sh350,000 fraudulently from Mpesa agents.

Benson Thuranira Kathiai, 28, a member of county assembly aspirant from Meru county and who is the mastermind on a notorious gang of fraudsters based in Nakuru, known as Confirm will remain behind bars until May 30 when he will answer to fraud charges at the Nakuru Law courts.

Thuranira, who is vying for the Muthara ward seat, was arrested by detectives, following numerous complaints from Mpesa agents who had lost money to his machinations.

In Nakuru, the thug obtained Sh100,000 from two Mpesa agents before he obtained a further Sh135,000 in Shauri Moyo, Sh60,000 in Busia and Sh120,000 in Meru before he was finally arrested.

