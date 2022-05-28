End Of The Road For Nakuru’s Notorious ‘Confirm’ Mpesa Fraudster

Mpesa Fraudster
Mpesa Fraudster

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested Nakuru’s notorious Mpesa fraudster for obtaining over Sh350,000 fraudulently from Mpesa agents.

Benson Thuranira Kathiai, 28, a member of county assembly aspirant from Meru county and who is the mastermind on a notorious gang of fraudsters based in Nakuru, known as Confirm will remain behind bars until May 30 when he will answer to fraud charges at the Nakuru Law courts.

Thuranira, who is vying for the Muthara ward seat, was arrested by detectives, following numerous complaints from Mpesa agents who had lost money to his machinations.

In Nakuru, the thug obtained Sh100,000 from two Mpesa agents before he obtained a further Sh135,000 in Shauri Moyo, Sh60,000 in Busia and Sh120,000 in Meru before he was finally arrested.

 

Concrete Stain – Affi Mek It Out (Audio Visual)

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com