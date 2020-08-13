Empress Brave Sings Of A Brand New World

Recording Artiste Empress Brave is promoting a brand new track titled “Brand New World.” Released in June 2020, the track was produced by Peter Walker Records.

“The song came about after my house got burnt down. I was going through a lot of pain and stress so I just started with some meditation; I wanted a new start and from there, the song flowed,” the artiste explained. An accompanying music video can be found on YouTube.

Hailing from Essex Hall in St. Andrew, Empress Brave has been steadily promoting her brand and her music for the past 7 years. Having started out in the church, her style of music can be described as cultural, laced with messages of upliftment and positivity at all times. Some of her previous singles include “My Sweet Mamma”, “Don’t You Ever Stop” and “Day In The Struggle.”

With this current single, the singer is hoping it reaches even one person and has a positive impact.

“Honestly, I just want this track to wake up some people, especially us as black people. It might not change the world but if it can change one person’s point of view, it would have done its job,” she expressed. So far, the impact is evident in the positive feedback the song has gained, with many of her loyal supporters showing love for the inspirational and meaningful track.

At the moment, as promotions continue for “Brand New World”, Empress Brave is also preparing to release some new music. She is currently working closely with Peter Walker Records on new material that will surely stun and inspire her listeners, including an album that is already in the works.

