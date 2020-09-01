Employees Allowed Time-Off to Vote on Election Day

Employers are being reminded that workers who intend to vote on Election Day, Thursday, September 3, are entitled to three hours’ time-off from work on Election Day, September 3. The three hours’ time-off to vote is in addition to the usual lunch hour.

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says it has learnt that several employees have indicated to staff that they will not be allowed the time-off on Election Day, or will only be allowed two hours. The EOJ is cautioning employers that employees have the right to time off to vote. The Representation of the People (Leave & Symbols) Regulations, 1944 states that …every employer shall permit each of his employees to be absent from work on polling day for three hours in addition to the normal meal hour.

The law however does not apply to persons who commence work at 10:00 a.m. or later or end work at or before 2:00 p.m. Electors are encouraged to make the appropriate arrangements with their employers before Election Day.

