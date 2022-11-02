Emotional” Jah Malo Peaks at #16 on iTunes Reggae Charts

Reggae recording artiste, Jah Malo, is ecstatic after peaking at #16 on the iTunes Reggae Charts with his most recent single called “Emotional”. With the help from Ejor Media Group, Jah Malo broke into the top 20 on October 31, 2022.
“Emotional” debuted at #23 then dropped to #27 before moving its way up to #16 as the day ended. When Jah Malo got the message that he had reached the #16 spot, he literally got emotional! Given name Keron Buckley and born in Kingston, Jamaica, Jah Malo is now residing in the United States and running his own label called Bad Slave Records. He has recorded several hits over the years but none charted until now.
The song was produced by Biggawealth Production and Bunggate Entertainment, released on August 31 2022 and distributed my DistroKid. Jah Malo has high expectations for greater success as “Emotional” makes its way further up the charts.
Stay tuned to his Instagram page for updates.
Instagram: @jahmalomusic
Watch “Emotional” music video here: https://youtu.be/SL2RrtRBZ58
Support Jah Malo on iTunes here: https://music.apple.com/us/
Website: www.jahmalo.com