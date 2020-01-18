Eminem reenacts Las Vegas concert shooting in new ‘Darkness’ video while calling for better gun laws

The video for the song, which samples Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence,” also included

footage of news broadcasts from several other recent mass shootings across the country.

The end of the video sees Eminem (real name: Marshall Mathers) staring at a wall of TV screens as the news reports play, one after another. Each screen then turns to an image of the American flag. The words, “When will this end?” then appear across the screen followed by, “When enough people care.”

Eminem’s video for “Darkness” calls for gun laws in the U.S. to be changed. (Screenshot: Eminem/YouTube)

Eminem’s video for “Darkness” calls for gun laws in the U.S. to be changed. (Screenshot: Eminem/YouTube)

The last messages urge people to register to vote with the note, “Make your voice heard and help change the gun laws in America.” A link to the performer’s own website is also included, which has a page with various organizations — including Sandy Hook Promise, Brady United Against Gun Violence

and Everytown for Gun Safety — that are working to put “an end to senseless gun violence, or to help survivors and their families.”

Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, which is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, applauded his efforts.

Shannon Watts ✔@shannonrwatts Grateful to @Eminem for calling attention to our nation’s gun violence crisis and waya to solve it. A link to the music video on Eminem’s website encourages viewers to contact or visit several gun violence prevention organizations, including @Everytown. https://twitter.com/ap/status/1218102949060251648 … The Associated Press ✔@AP Rapper Eminem once again drops a surprise album, “Music to Be Murdered By” and advocates changes to gun laws. http://apne.ws/0M7POUb

Thank you to @ Eminem for using his music to make a powerful statement about our nation’s weak gun laws. His website links @ bradybuzz Be prepared, this video is a difficult watch. There is no easy way to depict America’s senseless bloodshed. #MusicToBeMurderedBy #EndGunViolence https://twitter.com/cbsnews/status/1218145932920983552 … CBS News ✔@CBSNews Eminem drops surprise new album with video calling for changes to gun laws https://cbsn.ws/2FZQng8

And the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.

Coalition to Stop Gun Violence ✔@CSGV Powerful video by @Eminem — Thank you for advocating for change WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES https://twitter.com/AP/status/1218102949060251648 … The Associated Press ✔@AP Rapper Eminem once again drops a surprise album, “Music to Be Murdered By” and advocates changes to gun laws. http://apne.ws/0M7POUb See Coalition to Stop Gun Violence’s other Tweets

However, another track on the album referring to the Ariana Grande concert bombing in Manchester — in which 22 people died — didn’t go over as well. In “Unaccommodating,” Eminem sings, “I’m contemplating yelling ‘bombs away’ on the game / Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting,” seemingly making light of the bombing, which has caused a fan fury.

In addition to Grande fans branding Eminem “trash” for the lyrics, the mom of Martyn Hett, who died at the Manchester Arena in 2017, slammed the rapper for having “no sense.”

Figen Murray @FigenMurray Ok, I just watched the 11 min clip. Feels like he is piggybacking on the fame of Ariana grande and Justin bieber and says distasteful things about other celebrities. Not clever. Totally pointless. And before all Eminem fans pounce on me, I am not interested and will not engage. https://twitter.com/figenmurray/status/1218104130666926080 … Figen Murray @FigenMurray That would be a real shame if he did that. https://twitter.com/johnsey001/status/1218096138580058112 … 91 Twitter Ads info and privacy 114 people are talking about this

Figen Murray @FigenMurray Yeah, I watched the clip. Totally no sense in any of his lyrics. I will ignore the possible barrage of insults I may receive from his fans. https://twitter.com/al_bealby/status/1218105324881817600 … Alastair Bealby @al_bealby Replying to @FigenMurray The man is a fool, who craves attention.

He’s been cranking out stupid, homophobic and controversial lyrics since I was in school. Take no heed. 34 Twitter Ads info and privacy See Figen Murray’s other Tweets

Eminem has yet to address the line or offer further explanation. (For what it’s worth, the rapper did help raise money for Manchester victims.)

The album cover for Music To Be Murdered By — which features collaborations with Ed Sheeran and Skylar Grey — shows a bearded Eminem wearing a suit and hat while holding a shovel. There’s blood dripping down the opposite side.

The album cover for Eminem’s Music to be Murdered By. (Photo: Shady Records)

A second cover has the same spatter and Eminem, sans hat, holds a gun to his head on one side and a hatchet on the other.

The latter was inspired by “the master,” Alfred Hitchcock, the performer said.