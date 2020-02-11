Eminem Performed his “Lose Yourself” at The Oscars Almost 2 Decades Late

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Eminem, otherwise known as Marshall Mathers thrilled, his fans on Sunday night February 9, with his classic “Lose Yourself” at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.

The audience at the 2020 Oscar was both shocked and impressed with the surprise performance. Initial reactions varied through the crowd as some looked around in confusion while others bopped their heads and sung along to his 18-year-old song. Despite the shock, the performance ended with a standing ovation from everyone in the crowd. It was such an excellent thing for Eminem on his first performance.

He had previously missed the opportunity in 2003 to perform at the Oscar, “Lose Yourself,” at the time but had won the Best Original Song for the soundtrack in his movie 8 Miles. The award was accepted by presenter Barba Streisand and collected by his co-writer Luis Resto on Eminem’s behalf.

Eminem has been working hard by creating new music and getting placed on top of the Billboard charts, making a record of 10 consecutive No. 1 albums and debuts. He made a surprise-released of his album titled Music to be Murdered By that debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The track “Darkness,” inspired by the 2017 mass shootings, one of the worst shootings in modern US history. The song has gained millions of views on YouTube, where Eminem paints a picture of an isolated mental man.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Eminem Performed his “Lose Yourself” at The Oscars Almost 2 Decades Late
Eminem Performed his “Lose Yourself” at The Oscars Almost 2 Decades Late
Coronavirus in Jamaica: Ministry isolates person with elevated temperature
Coronavirus in Jamaica: Ministry isolates person with elevated temperature
Watch Lisa Hanna gets Gets Bad up and Run out of Westmoreland by angry Residents
Watch Lisa Hanna gets Gets Bad up and Run out of Westmoreland by angry Residents
Husband slits his pregnant wife’s throat during sex ‘because he didn’t want any more kids’
Husband slits his pregnant wife’s throat during sex ‘because he didn’t want any more kids’
Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend Threatens to Expose Nude Pictures
Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend Threatens to Expose Nude Pictures
Koffee Get Sign!
Koffee Get Sign!
Ministry of Health and Wellness Press Conference on the Coronavirus and Jamaica’s Response
Ministry of Health and Wellness Press Conference on the Coronavirus and Jamaica’s Response
China Slowly Returns to Work as Coronavirus Hits Deadly Toll
China Slowly Returns to Work as Coronavirus Hits Deadly Toll
Amazon Pulls out of Major Show – Coronavirus
Amazon Pulls out of Major Show – Coronavirus
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....