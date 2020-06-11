Emily Ratajkowski posts barely-there bikini pic on birthday

Emily Ratajkowski is celebrating her 29th birthday the best way she knows how — in a barely-there bikini of her own design.

On Thursday, the model posted a series of Instagram shots chronicling her birthday festivities from over the weekend, including a bouquet of flowers she received as a present.

Ratajkowski soaked up the sun alongside her dog Colombo and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in a brown checkered “Orpheus” bikini top ($75) and “Las Olas” bottom ($75) from her Inamorata brand.

She also praised the tireless efforts of Black Lives Matter protestors in her Stories. “Made me so happy to see so many people on the street on Sunday/my birthday,” the model wrote.

“This is a marathon not a sprint! We all have to fight for what we believe in for our ENTIRE lives. Let’s keep it going & remember to cherish the time & joy we have w/ people we love.”

 

Source: Page Six

