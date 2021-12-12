Emergency Repairs to be Undertaken at Savanna-La-mar Market

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says $50 million will be set aside to undertake emergency repairs at the Savanna-la-Mar Market, in Westmoreland.

Mr. McKenzie was addressing a press briefing after a tour of the facility, on Thursday (December 9).

“Once the necessary estimates have been provided, I have instructed the Chief Technical Officer in the Ministry to work with the technical people here in Westmoreland and I am going to be setting aside $50 million to commence emergency repairs to the market,” he informed.

“I am hoping that once the procurement process and the estimate are completed, by early January we will commence work,” the Minister said.

Mr. McKenzie noted that he was dissatisfied with the current state of the market and that the vendors who ply their trade at the facility have shared their concerns about the roof, floor and security at the premises.

The Minister pointed out that the repairs to the market will be done in phases.

“The first phase is going to be the roof, the second phase is going to be the floor and then we will look at the security,” the Minister said.

Mr. McKenzie’s tour of the market formed part of a working visit to the parish. The Minister also addressed the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, visited the parish’s infirmary, and officially reopened the newly rehabilitated Tivoli Road located in the Bath community.

 

 

 

WRITTEN BY: SERENA GRANT

SOURCE: JIS news

