Jamaica News: Many parents have welcomed the Government’s order that all schools be closed for an initial 14-day period because of the rapid growing threat from coronavirus (COVID-19.)

The shutdown takes effect today.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left approximately 5,000 people dead, globally, and has infected more than 140, 000 since December 2019.

At least eight cases have been confirmed in Jamaica since today, March 13, 2020.

Despite the sudden notice, many parents were anticipating the move and have commended the government for taking the children into thought in the battle against the virus. Some parent has expressed that they are concerned about leaving their children at home, but, the know it is for the greater good.

The government is now putting things in place for teachers, at least a 180, to be trained on using virtual means to deliver lessons in amid to keep the ball rolling.