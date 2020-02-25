Embassy In Cuba To Use Social Media To Engage Jamaicans

Jamaica News: Jamaica’s Ambassador to Cuba, Her Excellency Kathryn Phipps, has said that social media platforms will be used to better inform and engage with citizens in Cuba.
Speaking at a Jamaica Day 2020 event held on February 21 at the Cuban Embassy, 9 Trafalgar Road in Kingston, Ambassador Phipps said that efforts are being made to establish a web page for the Embassy.
The country recognised the annual Jamaica Day under the theme ‘Celebrating Jamaica: Highlighting our icons in the Arts, Agriculture and Technological Innovations’.
Ambassador Phipps addressed complaints from persons who are having difficulty accessing their Certificates of Citizenship for Jamaica through the Jamaican Embassy.
Several second- and third-generation Jamaicans who live in Cuba are seeking their certificates of citizenship for Jamaica.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs here, I know, is in the process of establishing a web page for the Embassy, so that a lot of the questions that you ask or the concerns that you have, you can get them easily,” she said.
Ambassador Phipps said that the establishment of a web page or Facebook page and other social media platforms “would make it much easier for all of you”.
The Ambassador, who is in the island on a short visit, said the Embassy’s role is to foster and deepen relations with Cubans and Jamaicans, whether they are living in Cuba or Jamaica.
She urged the gathering to inform the Embassy of “any challenges or disrespect” that they might have experienced while at the Embassy.
“I urge you if it happens to you or anyone you know, please bring it to our attention. If I am not there, email and highlight what the problem is and it will be addressed,” she said, noting that the Embassy is also planning to establish a complaint or suggestion box.
“We have received reports like this before and some thought is being given to establishing a complaint or a suggestion box, so we can improve and better the service we give to members of the Cuban public,” she added.
Discussions also focused on services offered by the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) and the Jamaican Embassy in Cuba.
In attendance were Cuban Ambassador in Jamaica, Her Excellency Ines Fors Fernández, a PICA representative, members of the Jamaica/Cuba Association as well as Cubans residing in the island.
Source: JIS News