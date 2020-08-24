Ellen DeGeneres to address toxic workplace scandal with show fans

Ellen DeGeneres doesn’t plan on shying away from the scandal embroiling her eponymous talk show when it returns.

Following lunch with a friend, DeGeneres was asked by a paparazzo how her show — which has faced mounting allegations of toxicity in the workplace — would look following the removal of three top producers. Though she didn’t address the ousters of executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, DeGeneres did mention her fans.

“I will be talking to my fans,” DeGeneres, 62, said in a video postd by the Daily Mail.

DeGeneres has been attempting damage control following an explosive report in which former and current employees came forward to speak about the allegedly toxic environment behind the scenes of the show. They claimed the set was filled with intimidation, racism and fear.

Page Six reported that DeGeneres added some perks for her employees following the accusations, including increased paid time off and birthdays off. She also addressed her employees via Zoom to apologize and encourage them to look at her, after a producer on an Australian morning show previously revealed that her staff demanded no one make eye contact with her.

We previously reported that certain staff would be back at work this week to kick off production on the upcoming season, which originally was scheduled to premiere on Sept. 9, 2020. It since has been pushed back to Sept. 14.

 

Source: Page Six

