Ellen DeGeneres compares her old hair look to ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

It’s a battle of the mullets.

On Friday, Ellen DeGeneres shared a throwback photo of herself with the same shaggy blond hairstyle favored by Joe Exotic, the incarcerated star of Netflix’s smash-hit docuseries “Tiger King.”

“Who wore it better?” the comedian, 62, asked her fans.

The hilarious side-by-side snaps of the pair sporting the same short-in-front, long-in-back look quickly racked up over one million likes, as well as plenty of comments from DeGeneres’ famous friends.

“☠️☠️☠️HAHA,” wrote Kerry Washington, while fashion designer Vera Wang dropped a series of approving emojis: “😂👏🖤”

But it was Miley Cyrus — who’s embraced her own resemblance to the controversial former zookeeper — who truly took the cake in the comments.

“Me,” the mullet-loving pop star wrote.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year-sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his big cat-loving rival, Carole Baskin. A surprise new episode of the show will be released soon.

 

Source: Page Six

