Eleven-year-old Cub Scout to receive Meritorious Award at Kings’ House

A total of 14 outstanding Scout Leaders and other volunteers will be recognized at the Public Meeting and Awards Ceremony, of the Scout Association of Jamaica on Thursday, February 20, on the lawns of King’s House, by Governor-General Sir Patrick Linton Allen.

The event forms part of several activities to celebrate scout week which runs from Sunday, February 16, to Sunday, February 23 and the 110th year of scouting in Jamaica.

Heading the list of recipients is Kemar Gordon, an eleven-year-old Cub Scout from Bowden Hill Primary School in St. Andrew who will receive the Certificate of Meritorious Conduct Award for his quick action that helped in saving the life of his grandfather before calling the police and the ambulance service.

The Certificate of Meritorious Conduct is the second-highest award in this category that is awarded to Scouts who perform meritorious acts involving a high degree of courage, endurance, initiative or devotion to duty, often under suffering, without necessarily involving any element of risk.

Of the other 13 awardees, six will be awarded the Silver Pineapple Award for distinguished service to the Scout Association of Jamaica over a considered period, they are Albert Ferguson, who returns to the National Scout Headquarters as Regional Coordinator who now has portfolio responsibility for region 4, covering St. James, Hanover and Westmoreland in addition to being the District Commissioner for Hanover.

The other five distinguished Jamaican Scouters who will receive the Silver Pineapple Award are Garth Russell, Chief Commissioner; Patrick Campbell, of Western Kingston and Western St. Andrew District; Earl A. Richards, from the executive committee of the Scout Association; Kevin Richards, Youth Network Director, and Ruth Boyd of Kingston District.

Other awards categories to be presented are the Bar to the Silver Pineapple which will be awarded to Yvonne Webster of St. Andrew, while the Bar to the Medal of Merit, will be awarded to Hubert Brown, District Commissioner for Clarendon.

Marlene Lawrence-Brown Regional Coordinator for Region 3, covering the parishes of St. Elizabeth, Clarendon, Manchester, and St. Catherine is among four persons who will receive the Medal of Merit award. The others are Rodolph Forsythe, of Western Kingston and Western St. Andrew; Cassandra Richards, Programme Administrator at the National Scout Headquarters Patrol and Kyle Shaw, Director of Scout for their outstanding services to scouting.

Meanwhile, Sir Allen who is also, the Chief Scout of Jamaica will present over 40 Scout Leaders serving at various levels covering the ranks and role of Commissioner, Scout Leaders and Cub Scout Leaders with their instrument of office by way of a warrant, authorizing them to continue to carry out the business of guiding the country’s children in the activities of scouting.

The event will be presided over by Governor-General, and Chief Scout of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen, and is expected to see in attendance dignitaries and officials, from the Lay Magistrate’s Association of Jamaica, the Ministry of Education Youth and Information, the Judiciary and members of the private sector.