Elephant Man under investigation
The police say they are investigating claims that popular entertainer Oneal Bryan, otherwise called ‘Elephant Man’, made a false declaration to immigration officers when he returned to the island recently.

It is reported that Elephant Man and members of his team arrived at the Sangster International Airport  from Brussels and were asked to declare all the countries they had visited.

It is alleged that the entertainer did not declare all the countries. Elephant Man was recently on tour in Italy, which is one of the countries that has been severely impacted by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The police said they will be working closely with the Ministry of Health and members of the immigration department to determine the appropriate action.

