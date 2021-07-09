Physical Certificates of Title are to be phased out and replaced with electronic Certificates of Title under an Electronic Land Titling Project to be undertaken by the National Land Agency (NLA).

Cabinet has given approval for its implementation, which is to be carried out over a six-year period, beginning financial year 2021/22.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the disclosure during a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday (July 7).

She noted that the implementation of an Electronic Land Registration system will assist in improving Jamaica’s rank on the World Doing Business Report under the ‘Registering Property’ index, and contribute to the Government’s target of securing top ranking.

“Currently, Jamaica is ranked 85 out of 190 countries and implementation of the Electronic Land Registration would save time, reduce human resource requirements and provide opportunities for further collaboration with Tax Administration Jamaica and other ministries, departments and agencies, with a view to reducing or eliminating connected transactional processes external to the NLA,” she said.

Mrs. Williams further informed that the project is to be incorporated into the Public Sector Investment Programme, which is a rolling five-year plan of Cabinet-approved public investment projects.