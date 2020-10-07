Election Day Workers to be paid this month

Jamaica News: Thousands of people who worked for the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) on Election Day, September 3, will be paid this month.

The EOJ says it is aware of increased queries regarding payment for Election Day Workers (EDWs). The EOJ says EDWs and suppliers involved in the General Election held on Thursday, September 3, will be paid October 2020.

In a release, the EOJ said it has commenced processing payments for well over 60, 000 payees (presiding officers, poll clerks, supervisors, polling station security assistants, indoor agents, property-managers, haulage contractors, handymen). This number also includes 7,000 a sanitation clerks and cleaner attendants who were employed to execute the protocols developed to mitigate against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“All Election Day Workers will receive payments via remittance services and will be notified via text message of when they can collect same,” the EOJ said.