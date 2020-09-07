Election Day workers not required to quarantine

Jamaica News: It has come to the attention of the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) that a number of employers are advising their employees who served as Election Day Workers that they must quarantine for a period following the General Election.

The EOJ is of the view that this is not necessary as measures in line with WHO and PAHO standards were put in place to mitigate the risk of possible infection from the COVID-19 disease among electors and poll workers. Further checks with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Public Health Authorities confirmed that self-quarantine is not a requirement for Election Day Workers.

 

Source: JIS News

