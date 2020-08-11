Election day will be Thursday, September 3

Election day will be Thursday, September 3

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the date in the House, moments ago.

Nomination day will be Tuesday, August 18.

The announcement came during a presentation by the Prime Minister during which he offered several resolutions revoking the States of Emergency across the island. Mr Holness had earlier this year indicated he would not call elections under the states of Emergency.

The naming of the Election date in Parliament was a historic first. Usually the elections are announced at big rallies but this was made impossible because of the onset of the COVID-19.

