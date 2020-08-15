Election campaigns heat up with dancehall dubs

As the nation draws closer to the September 3 election date, campaigns have been heating up. This time around, candidates from the People’s National Party (PNP) and Jamaican Labour Party (JLP) have been using dubs from various artistes.

It all started when South East Member of Parliament Lisa Hanna dropped a dub of Shenseea’s Trending Gyal. Supporters were in awe, and this seemed to have inspired other political candidates. So far, the public has heard dubs from Teejay who recorded a dub for JLP’s Floyd Green and Daddy1 and Alkaline who did dubs for Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams. Chris Martin recorded a rendition of his single Big for Alando Terrelonge.

Dovey Magnum also joined in the festivities with a dub for People’s National Party President, Peter Phillips, while Stylo G did a dub for Peter Bunting.

Social media users are calling for other MP candidates to release dubs from artistes such as Buju Banton and if possible, incarcerated deejay Vybz Kartel.

Nomination Day is slated for August 18. The last General Election was held in 2016.